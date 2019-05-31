EN
    17:49, 31 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Tusk visit ALZHIR Museum-Memorial Complex

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Donald Tusk have visited today the ALZHIR Museum-Memorial Complex, Kazinform cites the Head of State's press service.

    With their heads bowed in front of the Arch of Sorrow, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Tusk paid tribute to the victims of political repressions.

    The President of Kazakhstan and the President of the European Council laid wreaths at the ALZHIR Memorial commemorative plaques and saw the museum exposition which depicts the fate of the persons persecuted.

    The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Political Repressions, May 31, has been marked in Kazakhstan since 1997.

