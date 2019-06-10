EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:52, 10 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon discussed schedule of oncoming meetings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Tajik President congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the Presidential Election.

    The heads of state expressed confidence in further dynamic development of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

    The sides also discussed the schedule of the oncoming meetings.

