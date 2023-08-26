Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon open Days of Tajikistan Culture in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon participated in the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan dated to the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, Kazinfom reports via Akorda.

The audience enjoyed the performances of dance ensembles Zebo, Gulrez, Parastu and singers Amirjon Ruziev, Sharofat Usmonzoda, Sitorai Karomatullo, Tahmina Niyazova, Rahmatullo Hoshim, Fotimai Hudoiberdi and others.

The Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan will be held until August 26.

Tajik film Rustam and Suhrob was screened as of the Days of Culture.