    15:39, 26 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon – visited a trade show of Tajikistan’s agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and cuisine, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    The event is held in Astana as part of the Tajikistan Culture Days in Kazakhstan.

    The heads of state surveyed traditional Tajik clothes, carpets, fabrics, ceramic items and musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and confectionery are showcased at the trade show as well.

    On August 25, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon came to Astana for a working trip. Both leaders participated in the opening of the Days of Tajik Culture in Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.


