EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden on multiple casualties among US service members as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport, Kazinform reports.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I express our sincere condolences to President Biden and the American people on multiple casualties and injuries among the US service members caused by terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport,» President Tokayev tweeted.


    «I believe the United States will complete with dignity one of the most difficult evacuation airlifts in history. Kazakhstan remains committed to joining efforts with all major international partners in fighting against terrorism,» the Head of State added.



    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA Afghanistan President для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!