18:26, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to President of Lebanon
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the President of Lebanon in connection with the explosion in the port of Beirut, Kazinform reports referring to the President's Twitter account.
«Today, in a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, I have expressed my condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion in the port of Beirut», the President tweeted.