Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Croatia

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Croatian counterpart President Zoran Milanović on the Statehood Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of congratulations, the Head of State praised Croatia for being one of the most active countries in the European Union and making great strides in the sphere of sustainable development, enhancing the wellbeing of the population and strengthening its authority in the international arena.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Croatia to continue to follow the path of progress and prosperity.

He also welcomed the expanding of horizons of Kazakh-Serbian cooperation facilitated by a meaningful political dialogue and traditional friendship between Astana and Zagreb.

“I am confident that thanks to joint efforts our multifaceted partnership will strengthen further,” the telegram reads.

President Tokayev went on to wish his Croatian counterpart success in his responsible post and to the friendly people of Croatia – wellbeing.