EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:07, 08 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Victory Day congratulations

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the upcoming Victory Day, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his Victory Day congratulations to all Kazakhstanis, stressing that Kazakh soldiers and war workers had greatly contributed to the defeat of fascism. "Their unparalleled feat will be remembered forever," Tokayev tweeted.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Victory Day President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!