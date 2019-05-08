Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Victory Day congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the upcoming Victory Day, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his Victory Day congratulations to all Kazakhstanis, stressing that Kazakh soldiers and war workers had greatly contributed to the defeat of fascism. "Their unparalleled feat will be remembered forever," Tokayev tweeted.