Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives his one-day earnings in aid of Arys blast victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, transferred his one-day salary to the fund supporting victims in Arys, Kazinform cites Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

"The incident in Arys united all Kazakhstanis. No one remained uninvolved. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev transferred his one-day salary to the fund in support of the victims. The employees of the Presidential Administration supported his endeavor," Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

It is to be recalled that "Arys, Bіz Bіrgemiz" ("Arys, We Are With You") campaign in support of the residents of Arys town of Turkestan region is underway all over the country.