Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives tasks to law enforcement authorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave tasks to the law-enforcement agencies, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting with participation of the authorities of the Administration of the President, Security Council Secretary, heads of the General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, State Guard Service, Interior Ministry debated were the pressing issues of the sociopolitical situation in the country.

Tokayev mentioned the critical importance of strengthening law and order and legitimacy in the country to ensure the rights of all Kazakhstanis.