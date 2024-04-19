Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Sadyr Zhaparov in Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyrbek Zhaparov in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

By tradition, the Guard of Honor was arranged in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the heads of state in a narrow format began.

On April 18, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Kyrgyz President at the Airport of Astana.

The presidents attended a gala concert of Kazakh and Kyrgyz performers.

The sides are expected to discuss the acute issues of the bilateral cooperation in all areas representing mutual interest and the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.

As part of his official visit, Sadyr Zhaparov will participate in the 6th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and Republic of Kazakhstan and in the ceremony of inauguration of the Monument to the hero of "Manas" Epos in Astana.