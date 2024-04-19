EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:20, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Sadyr Zhaparov in Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Sadyr Zhaparov in Akorda
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyrbek Zhaparov in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor was arranged in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high guest.

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the heads of state in a narrow format began.

    On April 18, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Kyrgyz President at the Airport of Astana.

    The presidents attended a gala concert of Kazakh and Kyrgyz performers.

    The sides are expected to discuss the acute issues of the bilateral cooperation in all areas representing mutual interest and the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.
    As part of his official visit, Sadyr Zhaparov will participate in the 6th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and Republic of Kazakhstan and in the ceremony of inauguration of the Monument to the hero of "Manas" Epos in Astana.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!