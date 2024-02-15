Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails outcomes of his first state visit to Qatar

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Instagram account to hail the outcomes of his first state visit to Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.

I highly commend the outcomes of my first state visit to Qatar. I would like to highlight that following the substantive negotiations with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazakh-Qatari relations have been elevated to a strategic partnership level. The landmark documents signed during the visit is a testimony of enduring cooperation between our countries. We will continue to strengthen mutually beneficial interaction with the State of Qatar for the benefit of our two brotherly nations, wrote the Kazakh leader on his Instagram account.

On February 13-14, Kazakh leader Tokayev was on his first state visit to Qatar. During the talks with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Diwan Amiri Palace, the Kazakh leader invited to take both countries’ cooperation to a new level. After the talks, a package of documents was signed in the areas of communication, energy, oil and gas, and other key sectors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has become the first foreign leader to deliver his speech before the members of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar. In his speech, the Kazakh leader shared his country’s vision on the current global and regional agenda.

During the visit, the Kazakh Head of State was presented with the sword of the founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.