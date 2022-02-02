EN
    20:23, 02 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Iran

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Heads of State discussed current state of bilateral ties and prospects of bilateral cooperation during the telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side.

    The presidents noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago the two nations had achieved remarkable success in various fields of cooperation. At the same time the leaders of Kazakhstan and Iran believe it is necessary to step up efforts in further strengthening of trade and economic contacts and other spheres of cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to thank Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people for empathizing with the Kazakh nation in connection with the Almaty tragedy.

    The Head of State said the situation in the country had stabilized and the measures to implement the new strategy of socioeconomic reforms had been adopted. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan look to the future with confidence.


