    16:58, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds emergency meeting of Security Council

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Emergency Meeting of the Security Council chaired by the President of Kazakhstan was held at Akorda residence to address issues related to the further socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in connection with the situation over Ukraine, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard reports from Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other heads of agencies.

    President Tokayev noted the need for urgent adoption of an anti-crisis plan in order to rapidly respond to the negative impact of the inevitable deterioration of the international situation as a result of the military-political and sanctions confrontation.

    The Head of State gave some instructions to minimize potential economic and other risks for our country.


