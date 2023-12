NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform has learned from Berik Kurmangali, Spokesman of the Head of State.

In attendance are the mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as the governors of regions, Berik Kurmangali informed on Facebook.