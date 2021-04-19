Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with President of Tatarstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that cooperation with Tatarstan is an important part of cooperation with its key partner, the Russian Federation.

The President of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the results of Rustam Minnikhanov’s recent trip to Karaganda region during which the plant producing tires was launched in the town of Saran. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has high hopes for the plant.

The Head of State also expressed interest in further strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties with Tatarstan, adding that the people of Kazakhstan respect the Tatar culture and it is very popular in the country. Once the coronavirus pandemic is over Nur-Sultan and Kazan can discuss when to hold the Days of Culture and Arts of Tatarstan in Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev went on to inform Rustam Minnikhanov of the decision to name one of the streets in Nur-Sultan after outstanding Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay. He emphasized that this event will become one of the brightest symbols of cooperation between the Kazakh and Tatar people.

The President of Tatarstan, in his, turn, expressed gratitude for another opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and praised the groundwork laid by the first presidents of Tatarstan and Kazakhstan - Mintimer Shaimiyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev - for fruitful cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon measures to further cement trade and economic, industrial and energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan as well as joint efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic.