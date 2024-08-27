EN
    19:16, 27 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds operational meeting of Security Council

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an operational meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, reports were delivered by Chairman of the National Security Council Yermek Sagimbayev, Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov and Prosecutor General Berik Assylov on the pressing issues regarding extremism and terrorism countering given the current international situation.

    Different aspects of the activity of the law enforcement and special bodies on strengthening of anti-terrorist protection were reviewed. The Kazakh President gave a number of concrete instructions aimed at enhancing measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of the country.

    Akorda Presidential Residence Security President of Kazakhstan Terrorism Security Council of Kazakhstan
