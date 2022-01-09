EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for support in sending joint CSTO peacekeeping contingent to the country to restore constitutional order and law.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Vladimir Putin the situation in the country is stabilizing. However, the hotbeds of terrorist attacks persist and Kazakhstan will continue to fight terrorism vehemently.

    President Tokayev also suggested holding a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The dates will be agreed upon through the diplomatic channels.


    Tags:
    CSTO Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!