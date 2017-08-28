Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds series of meetings at Pugwash Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Kazakh Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held a series of meetings within the 62nd Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs in Astana, the Senate press service says.

Meeting with the President of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, Jayantha Dhanapala, it was emphasized that the conference gave a new impulse to the search for the ways of reducing the risks of nuclear conflicts. Mr. Dhanapala highlighted the richness of the discussions and the well-organized manner of the event and expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting the conference in Astana.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lassina Zerbo, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), discussed the prospects for Kazakhstan's further cooperation with the CTBTO. The senator gave a high appraisal of the productive collaboration between Kazakhstan and the above-mentioned organization and expressed appreciation for the CTBTO's assistance in establishing the Kazakhstani sector of the International Monitoring System. Mr. Zerbo noted the global relevance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives in terms of the international security and nuclear nonproliferation.

At the meeting with the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Sergio Duarte, the attendees discussed the issues of the international agenda, including the counterterrorism and nuclear nonproliferation. Mr. Duarte stressed the importance of establishing the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan on August 29. This became possible owing to the support from the world community and the high confidence in Kazakhstan as a state that made the unprecedented contribution to building a world free of nuclear weapons.





