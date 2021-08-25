Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds session with participation of State Security Service reps

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with participation of the State Security Service senior executives.

During the meeting the President introduced a newly appointed Head of the State Security Service, Yermek Sagimbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

Introducing Yermek Sagimbayev, Head of State underlined his years long service in the State Security Service. The President placed emphasis on a heavy responsibility and importance of the State Security Service which requires particular approach and knowledge from all, first of all, from senior executives.

Besides, the Head of State also introduced new Deputy Head of State Security Service of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Baibossynov.