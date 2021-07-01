EN
    21:00, 01 July 2021

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds sitting of Supreme Council for Reforms

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a regular sitting of the Supreme Council for Reforms. It focused on the preparations for the national projects, the Akorda press service reports.

    Chairman of the strategic planning and reforms agency Kairat Kelimbetov presented the Head of State 10 national projects aimed at implementing the national priorities and 2025 National Development Plan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the Government to solve certain and viable tasks clear for people and aimed at improving their lives.

    The Head of State stressed that large financial assets will be channeled for realization of the national projects. He also charged to control over their disbursement. The President approved the submitted list of the national projects and assigned the Government and Agency to bring forward the coordinated texts of the national projects by August 15.

    Besides, those present debated the Roadmap for realization of recommendations outline in the Gap analysis presented by Sir Suma Chakrabarti.



