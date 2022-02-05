Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the bilateral talks, the leaders discussed a wide range of issues regarding all-round Kazakhstan-Chinese strategic partnership, including in political, trade and economic, transit and transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. The Heads of State also exchanged views on international agenda.

President Tokayev commended impeccable organization of the opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, adding that the event itself sends a powerful message of renewal and overcoming the challenges of the global pandemic.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Xi Jinping for firm friendly support of his efforts to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan and his readiness to render necessary assistance and support in building the New Kazakhstan.

The Head of State went on to highly appraise China's success in the economic development under the wise leadership of Xi Jinping and noted that within 30 years Kazakhstan and China jointly managed to build a strong foundation of truly strategic partnership in all spheres.

Having reiterated his readiness for close cooperation to achieve new success in deepening the Kazakh-Chinese relations of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended an invitation to Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan this September.

The Kazakh leader is confident that the Chinese President’s visit will give a serious impulse to strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the bilateral talks in Beijing utmost attention was paid to trade and economic ties, further implementation of the ‘One Road, One Belt’ initiative, cooperation in tourism, culture, and other spheres.

For his part, Xi Jinping emphasized that the meeting in Beijing unveils a new 30-year period in relations between Kazakhstan and China. The Chinese President pointed out Nur-Sultan and Beijing can cooperate in agriculture, green energy, AI, finance and e-trade.

Xi Jinping expressed confidence that under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s wise and strong leadership Kazakhstan will build a powerful and prosperous state. He also appreciated the CICA’s activity and its initiatives in ensuring regional security.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping accepted President Tokayev’s invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan this autumn and expressed readiness to maintain regular contacts with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.