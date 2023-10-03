EN
    President Tokayev: Kazakhstan stands for expanding ties with African countries

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with President of Republic of Togo Faure Gnassingbé
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Togo Faure Gnassingbé, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    The Head of State noted that he was pleased to observe political and economic transformations in Africa, and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding ties with the countries of the continent.

    Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Togo. In this regard, the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties.

    The presidents discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics and agricultural spheres, as well as issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations.

