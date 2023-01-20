EN
    15:07, 20 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the topical issues of Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership. The sides also reiterated the importance of further developing ties in trade and economic, energy and other spheres.

