    18:09, 12 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Valentina Matviyenko with Dostyk Order, I Class

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship), I Class, to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "To award the Order of Dostyk, I Class, to Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in recognition of her contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation," the text of the Decree reads.

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
