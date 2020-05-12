EN
    17:24, 12 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspects House of Social Services

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During his visit to Almaty Head of State visited the House of Social Services, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

    The President got acquainted with the reconstruction of the facility which will provide the most vulnerable social groups with the widest range of «one contact» services.

    The President noted that despite the pandemic, we need to deal with the issues of social security. He stressed that this initiative needs to be effectively implemented.


