    14:11, 16 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs Government to help farmers

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart instructed the Government to render necessary financial assistance to farm and peasant enterprises, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Akorda said in a statement the President had given an instruction to the Government to render necessary financial assistance to farm and peasant enterprises involved in grain production due to bad weather conditions in a number of northern regions of the country.


