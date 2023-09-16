14:11, 16 September 2023 | GMT +6
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs Government to help farmers
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart instructed the Government to render necessary financial assistance to farm and peasant enterprises, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Akorda said in a statement the President had given an instruction to the Government to render necessary financial assistance to farm and peasant enterprises involved in grain production due to bad weather conditions in a number of northern regions of the country.