Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs Krymbek Kusherbayev to upgrade work of Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has entrusted today the new Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan with several tasks, Kazinform reports.

"I have appointed Krymbek Kusherbayev as Head of the Presidential Administration. I gave him a number of tasks in terms of modernizing the work of the Presidential Administration, building effective mechanisms of interaction with the central and local government authorities," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

It is to be recalled that Krymbek Kusherbayev has been appointed today as Head of the President's Administration of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, Kusherbayev has acted as the Governor of Kyzylorda region.