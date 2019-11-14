EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:51, 14 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructs to resolve issue on cleaning up Burabay lakes

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is speaking at the Akmola region’s development meeting, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda Twitter account.

    «The issue of cleaning the Borovoe and Shchuchye lakes is very relevant. We must preserve the picturesque nature of Burabay for future generations. I entrust the relevant ministry and interested bodies to take appropriate measures to resolve this issue», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Environment President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!