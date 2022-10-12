Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited to attend 2022 FIFA World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start late November. I am inviting the football fans of Kazakhstan to attend the event. Today, I have also extended the invitation to Mr. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the championship. I know, that Kazakhstan will hold the presidential elections at this time. Nevertheless, I hope that You will come and watch the Championship,» Sheikh Tamim said at the briefing for mass media, after the meeting with the Kazakh Leader in Akorda Palace.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.





Photo:: t.me/bort_01











