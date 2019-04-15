Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, I have invited my colleague, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan. I think the visit will take place in the nearest future and at a meeting in Nur-Sultan we will sum up the work which will be done in pursuance of our instructions," said Tokayev at the press conference in Tashkent.



The Uzbek President confirmed his readiness to pay a return visit to Kazakhstan.



"My visit will be the first result of implementation of our road map. We share a common position on all the issues. I believe that the visit of the President of Kazakhstan will give a strong impulse to the goals we have set," added Shavkat Mirziyoyev.