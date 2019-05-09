Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at Otan-Ana Monument in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has laid flowers at the Otan Ana Monument in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan and other high-ranking officials participated in the ceremony.



The participants held a moment of silence in honor of the Great Patriotic War heroes.



After the ceremony, the Head of State congratulated the veterans on the Victory Day.



According to the municipal Council of Veterans, around 70 veterans of the Great Patriotic War, 2,888 home-front workers and more than 92,000 pensioners are living in Nur-Sultan.