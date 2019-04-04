Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is paying his official visit to Russia took part in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden is a traditional part of the visits of foreign leaders to the Russia capital.







The Head of State was accompanied by the Kazakhstani delegation which came to Moscow.



Those gathered observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers.