Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Lessons of the historic figure

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform News Agency disseminates the full text of the translation of the article of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev themed Lessons of the historic figure published at Yegemen Qazaqstan republican newspaper today.

Only strong country may ensure welfare and stability. Time flows steadily century after century but history decreed a new country to emerge at the turn of millennium at the very heart of the Great Steppe. For Kazakh people, descendants of the legendary Alash it gave an opportunity to revive the lost values, to bring back unity, restore interrupted chronicles of our heroic past, the article reads.

The great son of his nation, founder of our country, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was destined to accomplish this great mission in the boundless spaces of the country ranking among Top 10 largest countries of the world, richly endowed with natural resources and having in arsenal the Soviet-era nuclear weapons. The Elbasy consistently relying on national interests of Kazakhstan in terms of tectonic political changes raging in the 90s of the last century the worldwide took charge of the young independent country on the way towards the Top 30 developed states of the world.

Thanks to Elbasy Kazakhstan became an influential and successful member of the international community. Kazakhstan transited to the market economy and became an active participant of global economic processes.

Nursultan Nazarbayev is well known all over the world, he is widely recognized by the international community, has unquestioned authority in global politics. He reached these heights through hard work, wisdom and inexhaustible energy. I believe that this historical figure our people is proud of should become an indisputable example in upbringing the younger generation, the article reads.