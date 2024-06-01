Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Maternal and child health protection – key priority of our state

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Gulnar Nurlanova, Director of the Center of Perinatology and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the talk, the President named maternal and child health protection a key priority of the state.

He said that domestic healthcare system faces important tasks of raising availability and quality of medical care of pregnant women and children, reduction of maternal and child mortality, early detection and prevention of children’s disabilities. The Head of State pointed out the importance of strengthening the infrastructure of maternity homes, and implementation of advaced standards and methods into their operation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Gulnar Nurlanova told the President about the activity of the Center of Perinatology and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, its achievements and projects being implemented. She noted that the Center had been the only institution in the country carrying out a full cycle of observation of patients with congenital heart defects. Up to 200 cardiac surgeries are performed here annually. The number of births in the Center hit 9,000, including about 3,700 premature births.

The Head of State was also informed about the start of implementation of a revolutionary fetal surgery project. This area of ​​medical care involves intrauterine operations to correct congenital malformations and provides a chance to give birth to a healthy child.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the issues of support of doctors, emphasizing the importance of their work for society. He reminded of signing the law protecting the interests of health workers and raising the status of medical practice, and establishment of the state award “Kazakhstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Darigeri”.

The Kazakh President wished success to Gulnar Nurlanova and all health workers in their noble activity.