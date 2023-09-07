Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Akorda, Kazinform reports.

By tradition, the Guard of Honor was lined up to welcome the high guest. The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ state anthems. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj walked along the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which a closed-door meeting of the two leaders began.

As reported, from September 6 to 8, President of Albania Bajram Begaj is paying an official visit to Astana at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders will discuss the issues of strengthening the trade-economic, transport-logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

The presidents will also exchange views on international and regional situation.