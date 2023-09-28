EN
    18:08, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan, who is on an official visit to Germany, held a tete-a-tete talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Akorda reports. 

    akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and confirmed the mutual aspiration for further comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-German relations.

    The leaders identified the main areas of cooperation, and agreed to intensify interaction in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, green energy and other spheres.

    The President and the Chancellor exchanged views on regional and international issues and discussed the agenda of the upcoming “Central Asia – Germany” Summit.

    akorda
    Photo: akorda

     

     

     

    Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan
