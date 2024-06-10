EN
    13:32, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Personal Representative of President of the Republic of Congo Francoise Joly

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Francoise Joly, Personal Representative for Strategic Affairs & International Negotiations of the President of the Republic of the Congo, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Welcoming Francoise Joly, President Tokayev said he viewed her visit as a sign of true interest in development of mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that year 2024 marked the 25th anniversary since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and stated his readiness to strengthen the contacts with the Republic of the Congo.

    Francoise Joly thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and conveyed best wishes from President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

    The sides discussed the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas of the bilateral cooperation.

