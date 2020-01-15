EN
    11:00, 15 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Presidential Youth Candidate Pool reps

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the representatives of the Presidential Youth Candidate Pool has started in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, 300 young people out of 13,000 joined the Presidential Youth Candidate Pool. It comprises the best young people who proved themselves worthy of including into the candidate pool out of the hundreds and thousands of candidates.









