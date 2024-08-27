EN
    13:12, 27 August 2024

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with 2024 Summer Olympic Games medalists

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Summer Olympic Games medalists
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the medalists of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held in France, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The President stressed each victory was achieved thanks to their strong will and hard work. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the win of the Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov adding that Kazakhstan is proud of him.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Summer Olympic Games medalists
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    “It is a great deed to become the Olympic medalist three times in a row. Your victorious path inspired our athletes,” the Head of State said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Summer Olympic Games medalists
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State thanked athletes who returned home from the Olympic Games with medals, their coaches, and all those who contributed to their training.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Summer Olympic Games medalists
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the silver medal of Nariman Kurbanov calling it historic. For the first time ever Kazakhstan's gymnast got on the Olympic podium. The President emphasized Demeu Zhadrayev and Nurbek Oralbay’s participation.

    The President stated Kazakh shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won bronze at the Olympic Games. It is the country’s first award in 28 years.

    President of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to all athletes who won medals at the recent Olympic Games.

    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz
    Paris
    Photo credit: akorad.kz

    He stressed judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and female boxer Nazym Kyzaibai also grabbed medals at the Olympic Games.

    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz
    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz
    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz
    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The President awarded athletes and coaches who represented Kazakhstan at the Summer Olympic Games with state awards.

    Paris
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also wished Kazakhstan’s para-athletes success at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan
