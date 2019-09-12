Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Alibaba founder Jack Ma

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM – During his visit to the city of Hangzhou (China) the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiar with a new campus of the headquarters of Alibaba group company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Afterwards Mr. Tokayev has held a meeting with the founder of the company Jack Ma. Kazakhstan President congratulated Jack Ma on the 70th anniversary of the PRC and 20th anniversary of the Alibaba. In turn, Jack Ma thanked Mr. Tokayev for the congratulations. He noted that he had been to Kazakhstan 5 times and he liked the culture and people of Kazakhstan.

Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. The company was founded on 4 April 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. In January 2018, Alibaba became the second Asian company to break the US$500 billion valuation mark, after its competitor Tencent. As of 2018, Alibaba has the 9th highest global brand value. Alibaba is the world's largest retailer and e-commerce company, one of the largest Internet and AI companies, one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.

On Sept 11 Jack Ma has resigned as chairman of Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce business. Ma is one of China's wealthiest and best-known business leaders. He stepped down as Alibaba’s chief on his 55th birthday. The move was part of a process announced a year ago. He will stay on as a member of the Alibaba Partnership, a 36-member group.