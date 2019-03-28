Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Assistant to Russian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, has held a meeting with Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Andrey Fursenko, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting the Head of State noted the importance of Kazakh-Russian partnership and alliance in ensuring long-term national interests of the two countries.



"The First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev always emphasizes that relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are exemplary. Hence, it is my responsibility as the Head of State to give new momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation, the foundations of which were laid by our leaders - Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



In the light of the upcoming visit to the Russian Federation President Tokayev noted that during the top-level talks the sides are expected to touch upon the issues of education, science, technological and cultural exchange.



Andrey Fursenko, in turn, informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the results of his visit to Nur-Sultan. During his visit to the Kazakh capital, Fursenko attended the National Biotechnologies Center, Nazarbayev University, and the Senate, upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and held constructive negotiations with Kazakhstani officials.



