    18:17, 25 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President held a meeting with Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange company, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, they discussed prospects for long-term cooperation between the relevant agencies of Kazakhstan and Binance in digital finance and implementing joint educational programs in the field of blockchain technologies, as well as issues of creating a regional hub of the crypto industry in Kazakhstan.

    Following the meeting, in the presence of President Tokayev, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Binance signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



    Technology President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
