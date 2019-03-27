Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China Zhang Xiao today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted gradual development of Kazakh-Chinese relations and expressed confidence the ties will strengthen in the future for the benefit of the two nations.



Ambassador Zhang Xiao, in turn, conveyed Chinese leader Xi Jinping's greetings to Tokayev on the occasion of him assuming the role of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and vowed to bend every effort to further develop bilateral cooperation in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.