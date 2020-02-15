Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with president and founder of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer on the margins of the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The sides exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments during the meeting.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day working visit to Germany.