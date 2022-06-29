EN
    15:12, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the working visit to Ashgabat, Kazakhstan President held a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on his birthday and noted that under his leadership Turkmenistan has achieved significant success in the socio-economic sphere.

    President Tokayev and Former President Berdimuhamedow noted over 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have reached the level of brotherhood and strategic partnership. They also highly appreciated the progressive development of bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts.

    Emphasizing Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow’s significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented him the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Order of «Altyn Kyran». President Tokayev expressed confidence that as the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow will continue to actively involving in Turkmenistan’s development and ensuring stability and security in the region.


