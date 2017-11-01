Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with King of Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with King Abdullah II of Jordan who is on the official visit to Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

Speaker Tokayev congratulated the Jordanian King on receiving the Prize for the world without nuclear weapons and global security from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. It should be noted that Abdullah II was honored with the prize for his efforts to ensure peace, stability and security in the Middle East.



Mr. Tokayev went on to praise Amman's support of the Astana process on the Syrian settlement.



The Senate Speaker also expressed gratitude to His Majesty Abdullah II for his active participation in the work of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2015 and briefed him on the agenda of the upcoming 6th Congress that will focus on the role of religious and political figures in ensuring global security and counteraction to extremism and terrorism.



Abdullah II hailed the outcomes of negotiations with President Nazarbayev, adding the bilateral agreements signed in Astana will give a new impulse to the development of political and economic ties between the countries. The King of Jordan also noted Kazakhstan's great contribution to the promotion of inter-faith dialogue and mutual understanding between the East and the West.



In conclusion, the sides touched upon the issues of bilateral and international agenda.



