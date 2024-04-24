Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with UN Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron, who is on his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting the UK Foreign Secretary, Tokayev noted the importance of the visit to Kazakhstan in terms of providing an additional impetus to the bilateral relations.

We note with pleasure the dynamically developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Great Britain, which is a key strategic partner. I would like especially to note the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed today. I’m convinced that this comprehensive document will lay a quality new foundation for expanding our multifaceted bilateral agenda, said the Kazakh leader.

The Head of State drew special attention to the existing potential for expanding trade and economic and investment cooperation, including in the energy, green economy, finance and innovation spheres.

For his part, UN Foreign Secretary David Cameron thanked the Kazakh President for the hospitality and recalled with warmth his first visit to Kazakhstan as Prime Minister of the UK.

I first came here 11 years ago to begin a strategic dialogue. Today, we together with the Kazakh foreign minister signed the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. We intend to strengthen our cooperation in energy, education, business, culture as well as enhance interpersonal ties, said David Cameron.

During the talk, special attention was attached to the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian ties, especially int eh field of education and youth support.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda.