    11:08, 22 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Moon Jae-in meet in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in in Akorda.

    As earlier reported, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov and Nur-Sultan Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov greeted President Moon Jae-in at the airport.

    President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has arrived in Kazakhstan accompanied by his spouse Kim Jung-sook. The first lady of the Republic of Korea is expected to visit today the Nazarbayev University.

