TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:22, 20 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mourns death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mourns death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended the condolences to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and to the entire Iranian nation following the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash on behalf of himself and the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In the letter of condolences President Tokayev noted he was deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his staunch allies.

    According to the letter, Ebrahim Raisi was a prominent statesman who served the interests of the Iranian state devotedly, enhancing the wellbeing of his people and preserving stability in the region.

    “In Kazakhstan Ebrahim Raisi will be remembered as a responsible leader and an internationally recognized high-profile politician, who has greatly contributed to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation,” the message reads.

